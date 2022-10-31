A driver and two passengers were injured in a crash on the A1 yesterday (Sunday) which closed the southbound carriageway for about seven hours.

The incident involved one car which overturned near Stoke Rochford at 10.43am.

The female driver of the blue Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital.

The scene of the crash on the A1 near Colsterworth. (60309033)

Both passengers also sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Police say these injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The southbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency vehicles to deal with the incident and allow for a recovery vehicle.

The road was reopened at 6pm.