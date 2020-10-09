Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham woman, whose selfless project was inspired by Ricky Gervais' Afterlife, among three from the area named in Queen's Birthday Honours list

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 22:30, 09 October 2020
 | Updated: 22:37, 09 October 2020

Three Grantham people are included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Frontline workers and community champions dominate the most ethnically diverse Honours List to date, with 13% of the recipients from a minority ethnic background.

Of those who have been awarded, 72% go to those who have worked tirelessly for their local community. This reflects the huge voluntary effort across the country in response to COVID-19, with recipients cumulatively supplying millions of free meals to those shielding, delivering care packages to NHS frontline workers and clocking up countless voluntary hours to support those at risk.

GranthamHuman Interest Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE