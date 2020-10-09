Three Grantham people are included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Frontline workers and community champions dominate the most ethnically diverse Honours List to date, with 13% of the recipients from a minority ethnic background.

Of those who have been awarded, 72% go to those who have worked tirelessly for their local community. This reflects the huge voluntary effort across the country in response to COVID-19, with recipients cumulatively supplying millions of free meals to those shielding, delivering care packages to NHS frontline workers and clocking up countless voluntary hours to support those at risk.