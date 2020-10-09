Grantham woman, whose selfless project was inspired by Ricky Gervais' Afterlife, among three from the area named in Queen's Birthday Honours list
Published: 22:30, 09 October 2020
| Updated: 22:37, 09 October 2020
Three Grantham people are included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Frontline workers and community champions dominate the most ethnically diverse Honours List to date, with 13% of the recipients from a minority ethnic background.
Of those who have been awarded, 72% go to those who have worked tirelessly for their local community. This reflects the huge voluntary effort across the country in response to COVID-19, with recipients cumulatively supplying millions of free meals to those shielding, delivering care packages to NHS frontline workers and clocking up countless voluntary hours to support those at risk.