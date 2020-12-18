Three suspects named in connection with crimes in Grantham are among top 10 most wanted by Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police have named three suspects in connection with crimes committed in Grantham among their top 10 most wanted.

Lincolnshire Police are releasing a monthly appeal to help locate 10 of their most wanted suspects as part of an ongoing approach to target outstanding offenders across the county.

The three men are Connor Jackson, aged 19, wanted for breaching a restraining order; Rhys Sewell, aged 22, wanted in connection with a sexual offence, and Kyle O’Connor, aged 28, who is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Grantham area in December.

Three men wanted in connection with crimes in Grantham are among the top 10 most wanted by Lincolnshire Police. (43631106)

The force says it continues to target most active offenders, while protecting the public - in particular, those who are vulnerable.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “Lincolnshire police will do all we can to locate and bring to justice our most wanted people.We do so to protect the public as every single day these people remain at large is a day in which they may commit more crime and in doing so create more victims.

“We are using this new ‘top ten’ approach in the hope that it reaches a wide audience and that members of the public who have information which may assist our efforts decide to share this information with us.This can be in confidence via Crimstoppers or via our local 101 reporting process.

"We encourage anybody who features on our most wanted list to immediately hand themselves in. We will continue to focus and target resource every single day and night to locate these people, take action and deliver justice for victims.

"To enable us to locate those who are outstanding we need the public’s support. If you recognise any of this month’s most wanted please contact us. Any information you can provide may be crucial to us locating these outstanding suspects."

Outstanding suspects:

Connor Jackson, aged 19, is wanted for breaching a restraining order in the Grantham area. Reference 20000636109

Rhys Sewell, aged 22, is wanted in connection with a sexual offence in the Grantham area. Reference: 20000408728

Kyle O’Connor, aged 28, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Grantham area in December. Reference: 20000658595

Mark Gibbins, aged 53, is wanted in connection with a sexual offences inquiry in the Boston area in July. We think he may be using different names and uses homeless hostels. Reference 20000002978

Paul Harry Johns, aged 31, is wanted for breach of bail offences and failing to appear in court in December.It is believed he could be in the Skegness area. Reference: 20000648012

Stephen Pickering, aged 45, also known as Stephen Drury, is wanted for failing to appear in court in relation to drugs possession and traffic offences. It is believed he could be in the Spalding area. Reference: 20000475578

Robert Walker, aged 19, is wanted in connection with failing to attend court in relation to the theft of a wallet in May. Reference: 20000640618

Abdul Bakhtar, aged 38, is wanted in connection with an assault in Lincoln. The assault was on a man in High Street, Lincoln, on November 27. The man suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening.Reference: 20000629395

Marius Dumitru, aged 23, is wanted in connection with breach of bail offences. Reference: 18000548488

William Clawson, aged 28, is wanted for failing to comply with a court order and it is believed he could in the Lincoln or Ermine area. Reference: 20000638426

If you know the whereabouts of any of these men contact the police in one of the following ways: