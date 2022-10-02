Three teenagers have been arrested following a serious assault in Grantham.

A 24-year-old man with a head injury was reported to Lincolnshire Police yesterday (October 1) at around 1.35am in Belton Lane, Grantham.

Two boys aged 14-years-old and one girl aged 12-years-old have been arrested in connection with the assault.

Police are appealing for information,. (59684087)

A spokesperson for the police said: "The victim, aged 24, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. We believe the victim was struck with a bottle while he was walking along the street. The victim remains in hospital."

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting incident 28 of Saturday 1 October.