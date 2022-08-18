Home   News   Article

Two-vehicle crash on A52 between Sedgebrook and Barrowby forces road to close

By Katie Green
Published: 16:10, 18 August 2022
 | Updated: 16:45, 18 August 2022

The A52 between Sedgebrook and Barrowby is closed in both directions following a crash involving two vehicles, the AA has reported.

The road is closed and traffic queueing up on the A52 Grantham Road both ways between the Sedgebrook turnoff and The Gap Inn.

The crash was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 3.09pm today (Thursday, August 18) and they are currently on the scene.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. (58169058)
This affects traffic between Grantham and Bingham.

The police have warned drivers to avoid the area if they can.

