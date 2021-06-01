Three vehicles in serious collision on road near Grantham

Three vehicles are reported to have been involved in a serious collision on the High Dike at Great Ponton.

The road is blocked and emergency services including the air ambulance are attending.

Witnesses have told the Journal that the road is blocked near the Dallygate Lane junction at Great Ponton.

A collision involving three vehicles has blocked the High Dyke at Great Ponton. (47772482)

Firefighters are attending and are reported to be using cutting gear. Three ambulances are also said to be on the scene.