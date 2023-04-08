Romance was certainly in the air for the Sulley family, of Colsterworth, in 1996.

Mick and Shelia, who owned the village post office, not only announced the engagement of one of their children, but three.

First to tell their parents was youngest daughter Charlotte, 19 at the time, who got engaged to David Leeman in February 1996.

Left to right: Charlotte Sulley, Shelia Sulley, David Leeman and Mick Sulley. (63355174)

Next was Tom, 23 at the time, who announced his engagement to teacher Katrina McKay three weeks after Charlotte.

A day later, eldest daughter Sharon, 24 at the time, told her parents she was also engaged.

Shelia, at the time, said: “It just sort of happened and it was totally coincidental.

“They did not plan it like this at all.”

50 years ago - Headmaster celebrates Golden wedding

A former headmaster and his wife celebrated their golden wedding in April 1973.

Mr Ernest Charles English, former headmaster of Edenham Primary School, and Winifred May got married on Easter Monday 1923.

They got married at St Michael’s Church in Stamford after a courtship began when they met at Stamford fair.

When they first met, Mr English was as an assistant teacher at St Michael’s School, and Winifred was a wages clerk.

Mr English trained to be a teacher in Durham and his first professional position was at Spitalgate School in Grantham in 1917.

The couple moved to Grantham in 1970 to live with their son.

They had two other children, a son who lived near Nottingham and a daughter who lived in Skelmersdale.

The couple also had 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

10 years ago - Four teenagers build own car despite too young to drive

Four lads from a Grantham school had plenty to boast about to their mates in 2013.

Even though the four teenagers - Sheldon Johnson, Bailey Chapman, Nathan West and Jack Swinnock - were too young to drive, they built their own car.

The boys, who attended The Phoenix School, built the Caterham 7 two-seater under the expert eye of tutor Dale Dixon. Dale and the boys were proud of their achievement in assembling the vehicle in just 10 months, working only a couple of hours one afternoon a week.

The parts for the vehicle arrived from the kit car manufacturer in boxes at the school’s engineering unit at Witham Brook industrial estate, along with a chassis and set of instructions.

The students then had the job of bolting it altogether and dealing with paperwork.