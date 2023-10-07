A Grantham dog rescue volunteer is appealing for a dog that needs a “loving forever home”.

Anne Lockwood, volunteer for Doris Banham Dog Rescue, is appealing on behalf of Alexiane Home from Home Kennels - an emergency boarding kennels run by the charity - to find a forever home for three-year old cross breed Puck.

Anne said: “Beautiful Puck is a lovely, bouncy affectionate three-year-old who will make a wonderful companion.

Three-year-old Puck

“He has a very troubled past. He was born in Bosnia and was found abandoned in a box at the approximate age of two months.

“Having failed in a couple of homes, we [Doris Banham] were asked to take him for retraining.

“This lovely boy has now come on in leaps and bounds.

“He is a busy intelligent dog with a huge personality. He loves to learn new things, enjoys agility and would like an active family home.”

Anyone who thinks they may be able to give Puck a forever home can contact Tom Cottam on 07597049231.

They can also contact Jane, who runs the kennels, by phone on 01522 693392.