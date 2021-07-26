There are more thunderstorms on the way after the UK was battered with almost a month’s worth of rain in a day.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms and rain in England and Scotland possibly causing more flooding and transport disruption.

The warning covers Grantham on Tuesday and Wednesday..

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms (49591455)

Grantham will experience a high temperature of 23C on Tuesday, but has storms forecast at about 10am, and again from 3pm to 5pm.

On Wednesday, the high will be slightly cooler around 20C, with rain most likely between 1pm and 7pm.

Motorists are advised to take extra care in stormy weather

The new warnings come as homes, roads and Tube stations were flooded in the south of England, with a flooded hospital cancelling all surgery and outpatient appointments on Monday due to the heavy rain.

The basement at Whipps Cross Hospital in east London was flooded, causing damage to the electrical system and a loss of power. A major incident was called across Barts Health NHS Trust, with staff moving around 100 inpatients from affected wards, including to other hospitals within the Barts Health group.

The wettest part of the country on Sunday was St James’s Park in London, where 41.8mm of rain fell.