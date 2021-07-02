Yellow warning issued as Met Office predicts thunderstorms for Grantham
Thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to lash the county tomorrow.
Severe weather may bring disruption to Grantham this weekend, according to the Met Office's warning.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage to some buildings from water, lightning strikes or hail.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.
There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
The Met Office explains a good rule of thumb is "if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down" when driving.