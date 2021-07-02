Thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to lash the county tomorrow.

Severe weather may bring disruption to Grantham this weekend, according to the Met Office's warning.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage to some buildings from water, lightning strikes or hail.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The Met Office explains a good rule of thumb is "if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down" when driving.