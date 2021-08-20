The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers.

Covering tomorrow (Saturday, August 21) from midday to 10pm, the Met Office warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and potentially flooding.

It warned that there was a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus; delays to train services are possible; some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes and the flooding of a few homes and businesses could occur.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning (50429053)

