Tickets are selling fast for Jack and the Beanstalk at The Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham.

Polka Dot Pantomimes, in association with South Kesteven District Council, is presenting the classic story for all the family for audiences aged three to 103 years old.

Cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “We’re so pleased to see live panto return with Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack and the Beanstalk (53004750)

“Tickets are already in great demand with advance bookings indicating the show is set to beat previous box office records as tickets are selling fast, so I would recommend booking early for this festive treat.

“Pantomime at The Guildhall Arts Centre is a wonderful experience for the whole family where audiences of all ages can escape the outside world to ‘boo’ the evil giant, laugh with Silly Simon and fall in love with the beautiful princess.

“There are fun-filled performances running throughout the Christmas holidays, with excellent discounts for schools, family tickets and party bookings.”

The entire team at Polka Dot Pantomimes is thrilled to present this year’s spectacular production at the Guildhall, which boasts a stunning set, dazzling costumes and some special Christmas magic at the top of the beanstalk.

Of course, pantomime wouldn’t be pantomime in Grantham without John Highton returning - for the seventh year - as Dame Trott. John will be joined by a stellar cast full of pantomime experience including Darren Wright as Silly Simon and Richard Kort as King Bumble.

Polka Dot Pantomimes is also proud to announce Amy Page as Princess Jill, Yasmin Sharp as poison Ivy, Zoe Burrows as Fairy Sunshine and James Taylor as Jack. The show will also feature professional dancers, Daisy the Cow and the biggest giant ever seen in Lincolnshire.

Performances run from 4 December through to 2 January. To book tickets call the box office on 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com