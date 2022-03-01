It's never too early to plan the "perfect get-together" for Christmas, which is why Belton House has announced the sale of its Christmas at Belton 2022 tickets.

More than a million lights and seasonal sounds fill the air at the National Trust site, where visitors can enjoy glittering tunnels of light, dancing lakeside reflections and trees drenched in colour.

There will also be flickering flames in the fire garden and larger than life illuminations, plus you may spot a glimpse of Father Christmas along the way.

Trees in the Belton House grounds have been given a new night-time lease of life. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music (53329864)

A crew of independent street vendors will also be on the site to bring a delicious twist to tempting treats, as well as sppiced winter warmer or hot chocolate.

More information on tickets can be found at: https://christmasatbelton.seetickets.com/raymondgubbay/christmas-at-belton