Tickets are now available for a popular Christmas trail which is set to return later this year.

You can now book for Christmas at the National Trust’s Belton House, with tickets for its seasonal trail on sale.

Running between November 24 and January 1, visitors can surround themselves with more than a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and larger than life illuminated installations.

The illuminated Christmas trail at Belton House. Photo by Andrew Ogilvy, Sony Music. (57226411)

Matthew Findlay, head of UK trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We were thrilled with the fantastic response from visitors who enjoyed the trail last Christmas and our planning and preparation for 2022 is already well underway.

"Look out for some new surprises this year.”

The lights are choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music, transforming Belton’s gardens into a winter wonderland.

The Christmas Cathedral at Belton House. Photo by Richard Haughton, Sony Music. (57226414)

There are colour-changing spheres, an immersive triangular tunnel, Luminosi trees and a tunnel of hearts leading to larger-than-life mistletoe – all of which provide plenty of selfie moments around the two-kilometre trail.

Independent street food vendors will offer a range of treats.

Everyone loves toasting a marshmallow over an open fire and the artisan marshmallow stall gives visitors the chance to warm their hands and enjoy this sweet outdoor tradition.

Christmas at Belton provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience.

The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible, with tickets costing £21.50 for adults and £15 for children.

Family tickets (two adults and two children) are £71 and entry is free for carers and children aged two and under.

Find out more at christmasatbelton.com

The trail has limited capacity with timed entry, with Belton advising people to book early.

Parking costs £8 per car, but is free for National Trust members when booked in advance.

The trail will be closed on November 28 and 29, and on December 5, 12 and 25.