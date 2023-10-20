Tickets are still on sale for the Mayor’s charity ball.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, will be hosting a charity ball on Saturday, November 18, at Woodland Waters, in Ancaster.

The ball will raise money for the mayor’s chosen charities, which are Grantham Foodbank and St Wulfram Church’s ARK Project.

The Mayor's charity ball will take place on Saturday, November 18.

This will be the “first big event” Coun Whittington is organising.

In a previous Journal story, he said this was his “way of giving back and raising money”.

For more details on tickets, email the clerk to the Grantham Charter Trustees at chartertrusteesgrantham@gmail.com.

The clerk can also be contacted by post at The Mayor’s Parlour, The Guildhall, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ.

Closing date to buy tickets is Thursday, October 26.