Lincolnshire being placed in the highest level of restrictions means that indoor entertainment venues like Grantham Bowl and Fun Farm will not be able to open next week as hoped.

Karen Slator, who owns the popular soft play centre and bowling alley located off Dysart Road with husband Albert, was looking forward to welcoming back youngsters for the festive season when lockdown is lifted on Wednesday.

But today's announcement by Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been a blow to the team.

Karen and Albert Slator, owners of the Fun Farm. (32910655)

Mrs Slator said: "We won't be able to open The Fun Farm at all and that is a worst case scenario for us.

"We were hoping that we would be able to go into Tier 2 so we would be able to go run The Fun Farm with household groups as we did after the first lockdown.

"The fact that we won't be able to do that is a bit of a blow.

Grantham Bowl, image via Google Streetview (37988389)

"It is a shame that to placed the whole of Lincolnshire in Tier 3 as it is a large county.

"We were hoping to open and contribute towards getting the economy going again and we would have taken staff off furlough."