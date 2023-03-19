The bond between a mother and daughter is special. Each one is unique and irreplaceable.

To celebrate Mother’s Day today (Sunday), we bring you the stories of mums and daughters, and grandmothers, who work together and reveal what it is really like to share this bond in their working lives.

‘We know each other inside out’

Kate Robinson (left), Kathryn Spence (middle) and Charlotte Spence (right). (63002445)

Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, in Boothby Pagnell, was set up in 2002 by Kathryn Spence, on the family farm.

She was later joined by her two daughters, Kate Robinson and Charlotte Spence.

At first, Kate did not know which career path she wanted to follow. She studied countryside management at university. She later went down the environmental education route.

When the forest school was launched at Great Wood Farm, she got involved in it.

Her sister, Charlotte, studied the same as her sister at university. She was helping with the nursery and when the demand grew, she decided to take on a role full-time.

Since they have all worked together, they have “naturally fallen into our own roles”, said Charlotte.

Kathryn believes all three of them have “different strengths” which “works really well”.

She added: “We all get on really well and it’s nice to share problems together, especially through Covid.

“We always have each others’ back and have each other to support and talk to.”

On working with her mum, Kate said: “It’s lovely that you have a different relationship with your mum compared to a normal colleague.

“She knows us inside out and she knows how you are feeling without saying anything.

“We cling on to each other so much because we are family and that’s what makes it great.

“We wouldn’t have half the management experience if we didn’t have our mum to learn from. We know each other inside out.”

Charlotte believes the trio’s work dynamic allows them to “bounce ideas off each other”.

She added: “We all think alike and all have different strengths. We really understand each other.”

The saying goes ‘never bring work home’, but for these three they “cannot help but talk about work”, added Kathryn.

She said: “We try to keep it separate but cannot help it. When other family members are there, it’s good because we don’t end up going on about it all the time!”

‘It brings us closer’

Sophie Manning (left) and Angie (right). (63012063)

A mother and daughter working together is one thing, but a granddaughter and grandmother working together is something else.

For Sophie Manning, 25, and her grandmother Angie Bolland, 66, this is the case.

Over 10 years ago, Angie began working as a home care assistant at Helping Hands Home Care in Grantham.

For some time she also cared for her best friend’s husband, which is when she and Sophie first worked together in a care setting.

At the time, Sophie was only 17 years old and went on to work for another care facility in Grantham after college.

She became unhappy in the setting and it was then that her grandmother said, “why don’t you come to Helping Hands?”.

Sophie took a chance and in 2021 she got a job there and is happy to say she is “stuck in care forever”.

At Helping Hands, Sophie is an assistant senior, meaning she works in the office as well as on the care side.

She also meets with potential new clients and arranges care plans.

On working together, Sophie believes it’s “quite funny” as she doesn’t know whether to call her “Nan, Granny or Angie”.

Sophie added: “I call her Nan anyways because everyone knows she is my grandma.

“We don’t see each other often but when we bump into each other we always say hello.”

On working with her granddaughter, Angie said: “Within our work we have a lot of happy experiences as well as serious ones. We have a lot of fun with each other.

“She finds it hard because she doesn’t know what to call me at work. She’s so used to calling me Nan but wants to act professional.

“If she gets stuck she will give me a ring. I feel quite honoured if she phones me up to help.”

Sophie is Angie’s first grandchild and said they have “always been so close”. Sophie believes working together has “brought us closer”.

She said: “We always have something to talk about. We are carers so we know how to get a conversation going but it brings us closer because now we go on about such and such, talking about our days.”

‘We compliment each other’

Sue Farrow (left) and Lauren Mann (right). (63002249)

An award-winning befriending and support service, based in Grantham, is run by mother and daughter duo Lauren Mann and her mum, Sue Farrow.

Laura first established Farrow Friends in 2017 after completing the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Program, which provides support to funding and resources to entrepreneurs and businesses.

Over the last few years, the service has gone from strength to strength, and it won the Customer Care Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards in 2021.

Owner Lauren’s role is visiting clients, as well as working behind the scenes helping with admin, advertising and anything else.

She said: “My passion, however, is being with our clients helping them stay independent and generally being a friendly face to help them with anything they need.”

Sue has always been involved since the beginning, but took on a job full-time during the Covid-19 pandemic as “more elderly people needed our support”, said Sue.

Her role in ensuring accounts are up to date, the general day-to-day running of things and making sure staff and clients are happy and well.

After working with her mum full-time, Lauren said it is “exciting, kind of action packed and fun”.

She added: “We laugh a lot! “Mum has a different skill set to me so we complement each other to keep things running the best they can.

“When we are doing the admin, we both love endless cups of tea so one of us is always putting the kettle on!”

Sue said the pair “work well as a team”.

She added : “ We have different personalities so jointly we can resolve most problems.”

Farrow Friends is run from home which “makes life easier and more relaxed” for the pair.

Sue added: “Between feeding our donkeys or doing everyday things, we work on the business at home.”

‘We never argue and support each other’

Helen Chambers (left) and daughter Victoria (right). (63002351)

Mother and daughter Helen and Victoria Chambers have not only worked together at one place, but two.

The pair, who live in Colsterworth, first worked together at McDonald’s near Colsterworth.

Two years ago, Helen joined Bakkavor Salads, in Bourne, as a Covid marshall, as her partner, Elliot, was already working there.

At the time, Victoria was still working at McDonald’s but in January 2022 she decided to join “the rest of the family at Bakkavor”, said Helen. Victoria is Helen’s only child and the two have a “fantastic relationship as we never argue and support each other”, added Helen.

They both work as semi skilled operatives. Their main area of work is stir fry assembly, making coleslaw and other salad products.

Helen said that working with her daughter is “amazing”.

The pair work four nights on and have four nights off.

Helen added: “On our days off we enjoy chilling and watching films. On days out we go to theme parks or go shopping by the seaside.”

For Victoria, she finds it “strange” working with her mum, but still enjoys it and said “we all support each other”.

When it comes to bringing work home, Victoria said: “It’s hard to switch off when we get home, but we soon relax.”

Helen added: “We do talk about work when we get home. [However] we soon switch back to being at home, our happy place with our four cats.”

'We are both rather quirky, but work well together'

Vicky Cox (left) and daughter Alysia Cox (right). (63047213)

For Vicky Cox and her daughter Alysia, the only time they bring work home is if they are feeling peckish.

Vicky and Alysia both work at McDonald’s, near Colsterworth. Vicky is a crew member and works in different areas of the restaurant during her shifts.

Alysia is a crew trainer. She is responsible for looking after the crew and ensuring they safely do their job.

The two have a “very close and open relationship”, said Vicky.

Both agree they have times when they clash, but “we both know that both of us will be there for each other”, said Alysia.

On working together, Vicky said: “Working with Alysia is interesting.

“We are both rather quirky, but work well together.

“Alysia does get rather protective of me though, which is rather lovely really.

“We have a great work family and are really thriving at McDonald’s.”

Alysia finds it “quite funny” working with her mum, and has noticed her protectiveness over her.

She added: “When others are not being nice to her, I soon stand up for her.

“I do enjoy working with my mum as it has helped my social anxiety, because if I'm having a bad day I can talk to her and she will talk me down.”

Over the McDonald’s treats they bring home, the pair will sometimes discuss “how things can be better in the workplace and help run things more smoothly”, added Alysia