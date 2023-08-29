A TikTok that is very critical of Grantham has attracted thousands of views.

TikTokker M.combe07, who has over 116,000 followers, filmed a video walking around Grantham on Friday (August 25) and it has attracted just over 7,400 views on the social media platform.

The video is part 35 of his series called ‘The most tired area in the UK?’ and the TikTokker shares several criticisms of the town.

A screenshot from the beginning of M.combe07's TikTok

In the first part of the video, the TikTokker films cars in the town and points to a case of “road rage”.

Afterwards, he said: “I can understand why you’re raging, look at the area.”

As he walks into the town centre, he comments on the “boarded up windows” and “boarded up doors” and added “I can tell this area is not going to be good.”

A screenshot of the entrance to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in the TikTok.

Next, he goes to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre and criticises the lack of shops.

However, he comments on the lion clock in the centre and said it’s “hard”, a slang term for good.

A TikTok user also commented on the lion clock and said: “That lion clock is my childhood.”

A screenshot of TikTokker M.combe07 with the lion clock in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

The TikTokker then moves onto the High Street, criticising the lack of shops and that the area was “enticing people to stay inside”.

He also questioned that this was “meant to be the High Street” but there was “nothing high about this street”.

At the end of the video, the TikTokker shares his final views on the town, and said: “You come here, what is there to do here? It’s dead, I can’t lie.”

A screenshot of an empty shop in Grantham, featured in the TikTok

Other people took to the comments, some of whom were from the town.

One user said they were “not expecting to see Grantham on here” and another said “not a great town but [it’s] my home.”

Some users commented on other places that were regarded as “worse” than Grantham. One suggested visiting Newark and another suggested visiting Boston.