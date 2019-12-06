Tilf’s Allstars play match in memory of Grantham man Mark Tilford

Footballers have helped to raise £565 for a hospice in memory of a friend who died of brain cancer.

Grantham man Mark ‘Tilf’ Tilford passed away in June 2016 after a nine-year fight with the illness. He was 31.

His friends get together each year to play a football game in his memory and raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, in Barrowby Road, Grantham, which supported Tilf and his family in his last few weeks.

The fourth annual charity football match played at The Meres in memory of Mark Tilford who passed away of a brain tumour in 2016.(23330553)

Calling themselves ‘Tilf’s Allstars’ and wearing red Manchester United shirts – a combination of Mark’s nickname and his favourite football team – they played against Dare2Zlatan at The Meres Leisure Centre in October, which provided the pitch for half price.

The game was sponsored by Jackie Whatley through her Stretch and Flex fitness class, which paid for the pitch.

Each year, Tilf’s friends take it in turns to organise the match with this year being Michelle Ablitt’s turn.

Mark Tilford passed away aged 31. (23520930)

Despite suffering a 6-1 defeat, the team remained in good spirits.

Chris Whatley, one of Tilf’s good friends, plays in the match each year. He said: “This year Tilfs Allstars lost to Dare2Zlatan but despite the loss and playing in bad weather it is always still great fun to play with all of Tilf’s mates and raise money for a great lad who is clearly still sorely missed.”

Tilfs memorial match (23342019)

