Till and charity boxes stolen in Harrowby football club raid in Grantham

A Grantham football club has released CCTV images after it was broken into yesterday morning.

Thieves smashed their way into Harrowby United Football Club and stole a till and charity collection boxes and spirits in an early morning raid.

A jukebox, lottery machine and various stock in the bar area were also completely destroyed.

A spokesperson for the club posted an appeal for information on the club's Facebook page.

Harrowby United Football Club were broken into yesterday morning. (26128226)

They said: "Early this morning the club was targeted by thieves. On this occasion he or they came tooled up for the job. After destroying two doors to gain entry then ripped the jukebox off the wall along with the lotto machine , not content with that they then stole the till.

"All the above were found close by completely destroyed. They then smashed various stock in the bar and as a final parting gift stole all the charity tubs off the bar."

CCTV footage captured one suspect but does not rule out more people being involved.

It's not the first time that the football club has been targeted. Their changing facilities were wrecked by vandals in November.

