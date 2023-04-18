A time capsule has been hidden during the building of a new village hall.

It was placed in a cavity wall at Langar cum Barnstone's new village hall in a ceremony yesterday (Monday).

The building replaces the old hall, which was in poor condition and could not be safely refurbished.

Rushcliffe town mayor Tina Combellack placing the time capsule into the new village hall (63614168)

People from groups in the area expressed an interest in putting together a time capsule with information about items of interest to the parish.

The Mayor of Rushcliffe, Tina Combellack, placed the time capsule into the cavity of the new building and unveiled a plaque.

Rushcliffe councillors provided the money to buy the capsule, which was buried with a transcript of original deed, the latest trustee meeting minutes, the latest signpost magazine, a Vale Market Café menu, and articles from the art group, archers and dancers.

Also included was Nigel Wood’s history of the hall, hirers contract, booking form and the last user group meeting minutes.

To complete the fitting of the building, the parish council is appealing for donations and a JustGiving page has been set up.

The new building is expected to be complete by the end of this year.