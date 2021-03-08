'Time is right' for Vale of Belvoir coffee shop to reopen as lockdown rules relaxed

A popular coffee shop in the Vale of Belvoir is reopening this week as lockdown rules are relaxed from today.

Cafe Allez! at Belvoir Castle re-opens for takeaway sales this week having had to close since January for the national lockdown.

Cafe owner Mark Trevarthen said: “Since we’re now permitted to meet one other person outside for a coffee, we felt that the time was right to return.

Cafe Allez, by Belvoir castle, has reopened. (36175473)

"This also means that cyclists are able to stop with us for refreshments mid-ride. And hopefully, from 29th March, the ‘stay at home’ message will be relaxed, enabling customers from further afield to return.”

Mr Trevarthen says many things will stay the same, including a safe environment for customers with no face-to-face contact with staff, socially distanced outdoor ordering and the option to ‘click and collect’ at home via www.cafeallez.uk

The cafe is promoting a new commitment to 'Love our coffee as much as we do, or your money back”. Mark said: “We wanted to make this simple commitment as we genuinely love our coffee and want our customers to be certain that they will too.”

The cafe has also introduced 'Doughnotts Saturdays' through a link-up with the famous Nottingham doughnut manufacturers. Customers can pre-order from 18 flavours of Doughnotts online at www.cafeallez.ukfrom 9am Sunday through to 9am Thursday: their Dougnotts will then be available for collection at Cafe Allez! Belvoir Castle any time from 9am Saturday.