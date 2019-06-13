Time to Party in the Park!

Tributes to two of the greatest bands of the 1970s will headline Party in the Park, Grantham Carnival’s night of entertainment tomorrow (Saturday).

The music of the Bee Gees and Abba will sound out from the marquee on the top field of Wyndham Park as tribute acts UK Bee Gees and Angel Eyes take to the stage. They will be supported by the Carousel Roadshow disco.

Since their formation in 2002, Angel Eyes have succeeded in establishing themselves as the UK’s leading Abba tribute duo. Their professionally choreographed stage show, with many costume changes, faithfully encapsulates the sights and sounds of Abba and their endless stream of unforgettable hits.

Angel Eyes, Abba tribute. (9112024)

Meanwhile, the UK Bee Gees are the most realistic tribute to the Bee Gees that you will ever see or hear. As the trio appears on the stage you can feel the air of amazement. The UK Bee Gees have gone to great lengths to be certain that not only is the music very accurate, but that they look and act every inch as the Gibb brothers.

Party in the Park is undercover and is all seated.

There will be a licensed bar and hot food available.

UK Bee Gees, tribute act. (9112029)

Tickets are still available, priced at £14 (under-12s free) and can be purchased from Guildhall Arts Centre box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.

guildhallartscentre.com