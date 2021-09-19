Column by Grantham travel advisor Lynne Page, www.lynnepagetravel-pa.co.uk

There are so many different resorts to choose from. Whether it is mainland Spain, the Balearics or the Canary Islands, there is something for everyone and every budget.

Now the summer holidays are over, and the children are back at school, many of us are starting to think about booking a sunshine holiday for next year.

Maybe a quick break to the Costa Blanca to see Benidorm in all its glory? They have gone above and beyond to make the resort as low risk as possible since the beginning of the travel restrictions.

You might prefer one of the gorgeous seaside towns on the Costa Brava, such as Lloret de Mar, who have been very pro-active with its anti-Covid measures. Or why not try one of the new and exciting hotels on the Costa del Sol? The Ikos Andalucia is a great example and is located between Esteponia and Marbella.

Ibiza in the Balearics has always been popular with clubbers and partygoers, and they have been returning to the beach bars in San Antonio over the summer. Look at Playa D’en Bossa or Santa Eulalia for a fun packed family holiday.

If you fancy something a little more bohemian though then why not try Formentara where you will find some of the best beaches in the Balearics.

Alternatively, if you can’t wait until next summer and you want some much-needed winter sun, then a great choice would be one of the Canary Islands. You could spend your days hiking in Lanzarote or enjoying the many different water sports in Tenerife or Gran Canaria.

If you go to Tenerife, it is worth taking the short ferry ride from Los Cristianos over to the neighbouring island of La Gomera, where amongst the lush greenery there will be a demonstration of their native language of whistling.

All in all, Spain has an awful lot to offer.