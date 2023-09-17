“Which destination is on your winter ‘book-it’ list?” asks Grantham-based travel consultant Lynne Page, of The Holiday Village, in her latest column. She writes:

As the seasons start to change, the nights draw in and the temperature gets cooler, many of us think about escaping to sunnier climes.

Luckily, there are many destinations around the world where you can enjoy the warmth of the winter sun. Whether you are seeking a relaxing beach holiday, a tropical paradise, a cultural adventure or a mixture, here are some fantastic winter sun destinations to consider for your next getaway.

Lynne Page

Probably the most popular has got to be the Canary Islands. Situated off the northwest coast of Africa this Spanish archipelago is known for its year-round pleasant climate, so much so that their high season is October through to March.

You can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, water sports or a boat trip to do some whale-watching, and stargazing, thanks to their clear skies and diverse landscapes.

Thailand is another great choice for some winter sun. Phuket is its largest island and a top destination for winter sunseekers due to temperatures ranging from 25C to 32C during the winter months. There is plenty to explore while you are there including stunning temples, beautiful beaches, elephant sanctuaries and there is always plenty of nightlife.

Dubai is a great choice, only a six-hour flight away from the UK with temperatures reaching 26C during the winter months. Although it is a desert oasis, winter is a great time to explore the city’s architecture, shop in high-end malls and indulge in world-class cuisine.

For the ultimate tropical escape, it is hard to beat the Maldives. With it’s crystal-clear waters, bungalows right on the beach or on stilts over the water, and tons of marine life, it’s paradise for beach lovers.

For something more unique, where you will find a mixture of natural beauty and cultural attractions, head to Cape Town in South Africa. The temperatures are mild and you can explore Table Mountain, visit the historic island, or sample South Africa wines in one of the nearby vineyards.

So, it’s time to think about where you want to escape to for the winter. Which destination is on your ‘book-it’ list?