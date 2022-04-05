Primary school pupils had front row seats to watch Viking battles and explore the pyramids of Egypt thanks to virtual reality.

Children from Corby Glen Primary School took part in a VR experience day funded by Mowmacre Hill Primary School and the Discovery Trust.

The whole school used VR headsets to bring their topics to life and develop pupils' oracy skills in talking about their experiences.

Corby Glen Primary School pupils used Virtual Reality headsets to bring their topics to life

Children in Goldcrest class explored the rainforest, while Robin class went on a Viking adventure ready for their new topic.

Brambling discovered Egypt and the Pyramids of Giza, and Greenfinch experienced the trenches and learnt about Second World War vehicles.

"This opportunity immersed the children in learning beyond the classroom, providing them with further experiences from around the world and in history," said headteacher Natalie Willcock.

A staff training session and parent workshop was also held with the VR equipment.