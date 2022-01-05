The outcome of a public consultation into the future of A&E and acute medicine at Grantham Hospital, as well as other county health services, is set to be decided later this year.

The consultation was delivered by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) for 12 weeks and asked residents to share their thoughts about the future of four services in the county.

The four services were:

Grantham Hospital (51903737)

Urgent and emergency care at Grantham and District Hospital

Acute medical beds at Grantham and District Hospital

Orthopaedic surgery across Lincolnshire

Stroke services across Lincolnshire

After concluding on December 23, the CCG are now working to gather the feedback before a decision-making meeting is held.

A Lincolnshire CCG spokesperson said: "All feedback from the public consultation has now been gathered and will be collated by an independent body (Opinion Research Services) and reported back to NHS Lincolnshire.

"A decision-making meeting on the future of the four affected services will take place once the feedback has been analysed and the available evidence has been reviewed.

"A full report will then be published and available on the website or in hard copy on request.

"Due to the large level of response, we are working towards a March 2022 timeframe at present."