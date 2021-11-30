The Christmas market and lights switch-on take place this weekend with a programme stuffed full of festive cheer.

Food, craft and market stalls will come to Grantham town centre on Saturday before the jingle-bell joy moves to Wyndham Park on Sunday.

As part of the festivities, the tap-dancing turkeys are back. Two charismatic birds stuffed with Christmas cheer are ready to entertain visitors to the festivities.

The Dancing Turkeys will be part of the Christmas entertainment this weekend. (53420485)

While snow can’t be guaranteed, you may well hear sleigh bells in the distance so remember to be very good indeed for Santa and his Chief Elf, who will be in the Market Place 2pm and 4pm.

Mince pie merriment, mistletoe and mittens will be essential items for visitors who will be treated to music and dance (10.30am to 5pm) from Zoe Pettit, Grantham School of Dancing, Nataly Arbon, the Rock Choir and Georgio King – before the lights switch-on at the Market Place Christmas tree at 4.15pm. There will be all this plus a yuletide fair in Wide Westgate too.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “We are very much looking forward to a return to our traditional festivities this weekend and I hope you will be able to join us for one or both days as we unwrap our countdown to Christmas.

“The special guest who will throw the switch to light up Grantham is Ella Tapson, the young LIVES first responder who won the SKDC Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Community Award.

“She is 23 and has trained with and volunteered for LIVES since June 2018, responding to hundreds of 999 calls, and is now well on her way through paramedic training.

“Ella is the icing on our cake and will definitely count as one of Santa’s helpers this weekend!”

On Sunday (December 5), Christmas in the Park offers more than 20 craft and charity stalls, hot food, a fun fair and entertainment in Wyndham Park between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

Why not join in to deck the halls with help from balloon modellers Twistina and Twistopher, supported by Punch & Judy, some children’s magic, plus a barrel organ and plenty of music, singing, dancing and carols.

Mrs Claus will be there to take your Christmas wishes between 11am and 1pm, and there’s entertainment from Grantham School of Dancing (11am and 2pm), Rock Choir (12noon) and Voxicology (1pm).

Programme

Saturday 4 December, Grantham town centre

Stalls – Craft & Charity Stalls – Market Place

Food Court – Conduit Lane

Fun Fair – Wide Westgate

Saturday Street Market – Narrow Westgate

Festive entertainment including music, singing, dancing and carols – Market Place

11am: Zoe Pettit

11.30am: Grantham School of Dancing

12pm: Nataly Arbon

1.30pm: Grantham School of Dancing

2.30pm: Rock Choir

3.30pm: Georgio King

Lights: 4.15pm

Sunday 5 December, Wyndham Park

20 + Stalls – Craft & Charity Stalls

Hot Food

Fun Fair

Festive entertainment including DJ, singing, dancing and carols

11am – Grantham School of Dancing

12pm – Rock Choir

1pm – Voxicology

2pm – Grantham School of Dancing