The timetable for the Festival of the Horse, which will be held at Belvoir Castle, has officially been released.

The festival will be taking place at the castle on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11.

The full timetable for the weekend's events can be found at www.belvoircastle.com/festival-of-the-horse-2022/.

Headlining the festival this year will be the daredevil trick horse riders, which will be led by Ben Atkinson, who is from the Yorkshire family farm that trains horses for many of the biggest TV series and blockbuster films being produced today.

The thrilling high energy show - which features everything from fast and furious Cossack riding to the beautiful art of Liberty where the riderless horses perform in response to verbal commands - is a stunning celebration of the horse.

Ben said: “We created the show from the things that inspire us most about horses around the world such as Roman riding where the rider stands upright on the horses - I end up working with nine!

"We’re big fans of Spanish horses so we celebrate classical dressage and the ‘airs above the ground’ of their great leaps and kicks.

"The Cossack riding is the fastest paced part of the show, and we perform along with high tempo dance tracks for maximum impact.

“My passion is the art of Liberty, seeing what can be achieved in both spectacle and beauty when horses are completely free.

"This part of the show sees the horses move in formation, and even laying down together, with no rein or lead in sight.

“Throughout it all, you will see our training philosophy in action which is to start with young horses and find out what they are good at - you don’t judge a fish by how well it can climb a mountain and it’s the same with horses.

"The Liberty horses are very inquisitive and intelligent, Spanish horses are hot and wild while the Cossack horses have the need for speed and are brave and bold."

Another highlight for visitors to look out for is the popular jousting tournament which will be held by the Knights of Nottingham, who are returning for a second year.

Filled with thrills and a few spills along with swinging swords and battle cries, the two-times world champions and the original British Medieval Jousting Display team are a crowd pleaser.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet soldiers and horses from the household cavalry.

Alongside all the action, there will also be artisan food and drink vendors with something to suit all tastes from Woodfired Pizzas to Mexican and Greek cuisine, including veggie and vegan options.

There will be also be a good selection of drinks on offer from the two bars on site.

A wide variety of stalls will provide plenty of shopping and browsing opportunities from craft drinks, cakes and cookies, food hampers and artisan coffee to pet supplies, grooming accessories, equestrian wear, wellbeing products, clothing, homewares and lots of gift ideas.

For more information and tickets, go to www.belvoircastle.com/festival-of-the-horse-2022/.

Tickets cost £25 for adults, £12 for four to 16-year-olds.

Gates open at 10am with the programme running each day 11am until 5pm.