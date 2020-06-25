Grantham tip to soon accept more waste types
Published: 14:29, 25 June 2020
| Updated: 14:30, 25 June 2020
The tip in Grantham and those across the county will allow cars with small trailers and accept more waste types from Monday, July 6.
The household waste recycling centre, off Alexandra Road, will also open five days from Friday to Tuesday.
Small trailers (6ft x 4ft x1.5ft load depth) without greedy boards will be allowed on site on a Tuesday and Friday.
