Grantham tip will be able to accept more kinds of waste from Monday (May 25).

Household Waste Recycling Centres (tips) across the county, including the site at Mowbeck Way in Grantham, will be able to accept more waste, sooner.

From Monday, residents will be able to take cardboard and glass to sites across the county, as well as garden waste and wood which is already accepted. But residents must book a slot first before going to a site.