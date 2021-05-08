Tips on travelling with your dog this summer

Column by Sara Barnes, of Who Let's Your Dog Out? Grantham

With summer holidays just around the corner and many people planning to stay in the UK (some reports say as much as 84 per cent) due to the uncertainties at the moment over foreign travel, many people are holidaying with their dog.

For some dogs this will be their first long journey in the car, so there are a few things we good dog parents can do to make it as easy and a pleasant experience as possible.

Here are some basic travel tips:

Plan your journeys – allow time in the plan for regular stops to let your dog have a break from the car, also check for places on route to give your dog a leg stretch.

If your dog is not the best of travellers give them several journeys of slowly longer length to get used to being in the car for longer times, maybe use these to explore country parks further afield so that they have an interesting reward at the end.

Secure your dog while travelling – leaving your dog to roam loose in the car can be a distraction for the driver. Being secured will keep them safe if an accident should happen. This can be in a crate, behind a guard or strapped to a seatbelt with a harness.

Do your research for dog-friendly activities and places to visit while you are away, remember dogs can struggle to settle in new locations, so taking them with you for the first few days will help them settle in.

Don’t leave your dog alone in the car. This is said every year in the press, and it is important to note on a warm day it can take less than 15 minutes for a car to get too hot, even with a window open.