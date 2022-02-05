A woman determined to give outstanding customer service by helping others received an award for her commitment.

Kate Pitcher, of WCF Chandlers, won the Employee of the Year category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last November.

Kate, who manages a commerical sales team for the heating oil and fuel supplier, worked tirelessly throughout 2021 to deliver top class customer service and train and support her team to do the same.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043687)

Judges said Kate had provided service, commitment and support to both her employer and her colleagues that went “over and above” what was expected.

Nigel Rivers, of headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering, said on stage: “In extremely difficult times she has still managed to learn new skills and always share her experience, whilst working tirelessly to help others.”

At the awards, Kate said that the trophy will take pride of place in her office at WCF Chandlers and added: “I am so proud to have won.

“I didn’t expect it at all and just to have come here as a runner-up was a huge achievement for me.”

The other finalists in the category were Sasha Castell-Smith, of Inspire+ and Georgia Shepherd, of Mint Live Group.

Kate elaborated on what it meant to her to win the award, and more her role at WCF Chandlers.

How did it feel to win the award after another difficult year?

I was so shocked to win the award, it has been a very difficult year for all of us and I just did what was needed.

I have worked at WCF Chandlers for many years and I know how important it is that our customers have the fuels they needed to keep their homes warm and businesses running.

Why do you think you stood out to the judges?

I think they could see my commitment to both WCF Chandlers, our team and our customers.

Tell us a bit about what you do in your role? How has it changed due to Covid?

WCF Chandlers is the largest fuel and lubricant distributor within WCF’s portfolio, servicing thousands of domestic, agricultural, haulage and commercial customers and independent retail garages across a dozen counties. My role is to nurture and build strong, long-lasting relationships with these customers.

Customer service is paramount to all that we do at WCF Chandler, putting every customer at the heart of what I do is very important to me. I manage a young commercial sales team, so training them to bring in new commercial and agricultural customers is a big part of my day.

The role has changed very little, farmers still need to feed their stock, commercial customers still need fuel to keep their businesses running and homes still need heating oil to fuel their boilers.

What are your aims for the coming year?

As a commercial sales team leader, I expect our team to provide first-class customer service when performing their duties, demonstrating a keen willingness to meet and satisfy the needs of our customers.

Continuing to train and support them in achieving this is my main goal.

Is there anyone that you would like to thank?

I work with such a supportive team of people; it would be hard to not thank all of them.

I would like to say a special thank you to Terry, my husband for supporting our young grandchildren whilst I worked longer hours throughout the pandemic.