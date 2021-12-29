The secrets learned at nearly 500 weddings across the region by a so-called Bride Whisperer are being shared in a new book.

Matthew Biggin, who has been a professional toastmaster and master of ceremonies for more than a decade, has earned the affectionate nickname from the many couples he has helped over the years.

The father-of-two has long wanted to share the tricks and tips he has learned along the way but when the first national lockdown happened, and he had 70 bookings cancel overnight, he finally had the time.

Professional toastmaster Matthew Biggin

“It’s been a dream for a while to write a book,” Matthew, 55, said. “It wasn’t really a lockdown project but it did give me the time to put it together. I knew what I had learned could help people.”

‘The Bride Whisperer’s Guide to Unveiling your Magical Wedding’ is the result and his book is now available to buy on Amazon.

Matthew says there are more than enough books on the market on how to plan a wedding but his book aims to share some of the tips he has picked up along the way to make a wedding stress free, including organising photo sessions, securing a venue and of course, why you need a toastmaster.

Matthew Biggin has released a book called The Bride Whisperer's Guide to Unveiling Your Magical Wedding (53971768)

Matthew says it is a role sometimes considered “an unnecessary extra” but he believes it is one vital to pulling everything together, and helping to remedy any mishaps.

It was by fate that Matthew ended up in his dream job. Having worked in sales, he was asked to compere a charity do having done so at school fetes when his children were small. He enjoyed it so much he went onto secure his qualifications with the Guild of Professional Toastmasters and has never looked back.

“There is no better job than being a toastmaster if I’m honest,” said Matthew, who already has more than 70 weddings in his diary for 2022.

Matthew Biggin on stage at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53971806)

“You’re always at someone’s party and even if there are hiccups along the way, it is always good fun.”

Now Matthew has become a familiar face, working not just at weddings across Stamford and beyond but also at charity events and corporate nights, donning his standout red jacket. He has also been the master of ceremonies at the Mercury Business Awards for the last six years.

“It is such a privilege to help someone’s day or event be the best that it can be,” said Matthew. “I suppose the book is an extension of that. I hope it helps people to make their wedding truly magical.”