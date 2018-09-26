Tonight’s Gravity Fields Festival performance of The Hogwallops by Lost In Translation, due to take place at 7.30pm in Wyndham Park, has been put back 24 hours.

The Gravity Fields Box Office is contacting ticket-holders to assure them that their tickets are still valid for the same time tomorrow. Anyone unable to make it tomorrow night will be entitled to a full refund.

The delay has been caused by technical issues for the company erecting the marquee in the park.

For more information and ticket details contact the Box Office on 01476 406158.