Outgoing President of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Sue Kinder has handed over to incoming President Tony Walker.

This is Tony’s second term of office.

Unfortunately, some of Tony’s plans for his first term had to be cancelled due to the first lockdown, so he says he is looking forward to a better year this time.

His chosen charity for his year in office is the Lincs& Notts Air ambulance.