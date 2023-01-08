Strikes and local government underfunding are topics in this month's column by Labour councillor Lee Steptoe. He writes:

I once again wish all Journal readers a happy and prosperous 2023.

As I said in my New Year message in last week’s edition, things can only get better – can’t they?

Councillor Lee Steptoe, Labour group leader, South Kesteven District Council (61563071)

The distressing news is that they might get worse first, as we wait for the next general election.

Nationally, I hope the government takes some responsibility and gets round the table and negotiates fair and decent pay rises for the striking public sector workers.

We are not in the ‘70s now and they have widespread public support, especially the nurses. Clapping NHS workers (remember that?) does not pay their bills.

Workers go on strike as a last resort through sheer desperation at the cost of living crisis and the decimation of our public services during Tory rule since 2010.

It is increasingly a case of eating or heating and when nurses and other public servants are having to use foodbanks we really are going to the dogs. We are the sixth richest country in the world and it’s a sad and disgraceful state of affairs.

Locally, last week’s Journal did a fine job in highlighting the sterling work that the churches and other charities are doing in providing not only foodbanks but now ‘warm banks.’ I applaud what they are doing and Grantham Labour was out in the marketplace in December collecting for our fantastic local foodbank.

The issue is this is now the norm; people forced to rely on charity and goodwill due to a broken economy and society. These institutions barely existed at the turn of this century and this is what we’ve come to.

Too many people are left in desperate situations due to chronic underfunding of local government and I agree with Councillor Charmaine Morgan, who wrote in last week saying that basic repairs take far too long, leaving the most vulnerable in appalling conditions. I am dealing with cases involving the sick, disabled and pregnant, let down by the system, all the time. People in wards other than my own are now contacting me for help, which I pass on to the relevant ward councillor, as was the case she highlighted.

I will give an update on what’s happening with the decanted tenants in Earlesfield in my next column. The contracted company needs to step up big time and hopefully SKDC have learnt important lessons about communication.

We deserve better than this. SKDC elections are coming in May.