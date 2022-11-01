A man has been unable to go to work after his tools were stolen from a container over the weekend.

Adam Brewin, from Grantham, reported on Sunday that tools, a bike and plant equipment had been stolen from a storage container in Autumn Park Industrial Estate in Dysart Road, Grantham.

The theft, which took place some time between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, has left Adam and his colleague unable to work.

A container in Autumn Park Industrial Estate was broken into. (60367554)

Adam does garage conversions, home refurbishments, patios and fencing, and therefore relies on the tools to make a living.

He said: "[The theft] has stopped me and my colleague from going to work. We have no tools to carry on. I've only had the container for around 10 days.

"They emptied the container taking a lot of Makita power tools, Wacker plate, disccutters and a Belle wheel barrow. This has now put me out of work."

Adam's son's pit bike was also taken, leaving him "gutted". (60367558)

Adam added that his son's pit bike had also been taken and that he is "gutted" as a result.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a report that there had been a break in at a storage container in Autumn Park Industrial Estate in Dysart Road, Grantham at some point between 6.30pm on October 29 and 3pm on October 30.

"A number of tools, a bike and plant equipment were reported stolen in the incident. The incident was reported at 4.03pm on Sunday.

"We would urge anyone with information to come forward by contacting us on 101 quoting incident 326 of October 30."