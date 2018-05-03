Tools stolen from van in Harlaxton

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a van in Harlaxton, was broken into overnight and had tools stolen.

The van, which was parked on Parklands Drive, Harlaxton is believed to have been broken into between yesterday evening and this morning.

A police spokesman said: “If you recall any suspicious people or vehicles in the area please call 101 quoting incident 50/03/05/2018.”

Thefts from vans, particularly used by professional trades persons do occur in the rural community.

Consider removing tools overnight if possible and park the vehicle to make access to doors difficult, side/rear doors against a wall or another vehicle.