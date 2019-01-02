Looking back over 2018, it's been a busy year for Grantham, filled with many highs but also, sadly, some lows.

We've looked back over the most read stories - here's what you've been reading on the Journal website in 2018.

1. Pedestrian hurt in Grantham High Street - road closed

A female pedestrian was seriously injured on June 11 in a collision with a lorry on the High Street.

The road was closed between the junction with St Peter's Hill and the Old Bank pub, with Lincolnshire Police warning they expected serious disruption for motorists.

The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was called to the scene but the injured woman was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham by land ambulance, after being initially treated by paramedics in the middle of the road.

She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to an emergency services spokesman.

2. Poll: Should a statue of Grantham-born former PM Margaret Thatcher be erected in Grantham?

The Journal's poll on whether a statue to Grantham-born and bred Margaret Thatcher - the country's first female Prime Minister - gained 11,262 votes.

A whopping 80 per cent of votes cast were against the installation of the statue, with 20 per cent for.

The bronze statue by Douglas Jennings (5458448)

The poll followed the news on November 21 that a bronze statue of Mrs Thatcher - measuring 10.5ft and standing on a 10.5ft plinth - would be erected on the green space on St Peter’s Hill.

3. Grantham boy missing

A police appeal for information to help trace a Grantham boy missing overnight on October 31, was the third most-read story.

He was later found and the appeal ended.

4. Royal Mail issues warning about opening someone else's post

A Grantham businesswoman told the Journal she was worried about her business - Neptune Fish Bar on London Road - after opening a letter which was not addressed to her.

Martha Chira, who has managed the fish shop with her husband since 2003, opened the letter after it arrived at her home on London Road.

After discovering that it was regarding the safeguarding of a child, Martha contacted Children’s Services, in Grantham, who had sent the letter. She was told she could be arrested for opening it.

Royal Mail went on to issue a warning, saying: "The Postal Services Act is clear that a person is committing an offence if they deliberately open post which they know or suspect has been incorrectly delivered to them."

5. Body of man found in Grantham Canal in Vale of Belvoir

The body of a man was recovered from the Grantham Canal by the Dirty Duck pub, near Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, after it was found by people working on the restoration of the waterway.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they were treating the death as unexplained, and went to issue an appeal for information to help piece together how the body of 50-year-old Andrew North, came to be in the water.

6. Flat window falls out and shatters on Grantham schoolboy

Zac Charlton, 10, spent four hours in hospital after a window fell from a residential flat on Westgate, and shattered over his head.

Megan and Zac Charlton. (3731879)

7. Year 11 King's School pupil died suddenly

A Year 11 pupil at the King's School in Grantham died suddenly, aged just 16.

Headmaster Simon Pickett said William D’Bouk died in hospital following a cardiac arrest.

He added: "William was a bright, kind and much valued member of the King’s community. To die aged 16 is an enormous tragedy, particularly when that young life is filled with such potential."

8. Grantham car enthusiast opened garage and MOT testing station

A car enthusiast turned his hobby into a job by opening up his very own garage and MOT testing station.

Rory Mcbride (4374883)

Rory McBride, 30, opened RJM Motor Repairs LTD, formally known as RJD Motors or Spittlegate Garage, on Spittlegate Level, specialising in everything from class 4 MOTs, service and repairs for all makes and models, tyres and tracking, air con re-gasing and diagnostics.

9. Mum and daughter have lucky escape as truck hits Grantham bridge

A mother and daughter on their way to a Little Mix concert were in shock when they watched the load from a lorry fall on to the car in front as the lorry hit the bridge in Barrowby Road.

bridge strike (6291324)

The mum demanded more be done to stop bridge strikes in Grantham.

10. Veteran forced to leave Grantham pub for being on mobility scooter

An army veteran who served 22 years in the army, was left ‘embarrassed’ after being turned away from a town centre pub for being on his mobility scooter.

Ivor Thomas, 66, was told he could not bring his scooter into The Sir Isaac Newton, on the High Street.