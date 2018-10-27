Top African star visits Grantham
One of the leading lights of the African entertainment and fashion scene has visited Grantham.
Zynnell Zuh, from the Volta region of Ghana saw the sights, including the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, the Guildhall and the statue of Sir Isaac Newton.
During the visit she was accompanied by Joseph Nelson-Cofie, who was educated at Grantham’s Kings School, before spending over a decade working in Ghana managing artistes amid other jobs. He recently returned to the UK to live in Great Gonerby and work in digital marketing.
The 33-year-old actress commented: “It was humbling to visit the house of Margaret Thatcher, the Iron Lady. It takes a lot to succeed in a male dominated environment which I also experience in Africa. It felt great to see where it all started for her.”
During her UK visit, Zynell was also awarded the Best Young Actress Award at the IARA Awards for international achievement.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.