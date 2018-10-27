One of the leading lights of the African entertainment and fashion scene has visited Grantham.

Zynnell Zuh, from the Volta region of Ghana saw the sights, including the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, the Guildhall and the statue of Sir Isaac Newton.

During the visit she was accompanied by Joseph Nelson-Cofie, who was educated at Grantham’s Kings School, before spending over a decade working in Ghana managing artistes amid other jobs. He recently returned to the UK to live in Great Gonerby and work in digital marketing.

The 33-year-old actress commented: “It was humbling to visit the house of Margaret Thatcher, the Iron Lady. It takes a lot to succeed in a male dominated environment which I also experience in Africa. It felt great to see where it all started for her.”

During her UK visit, Zynell was also awarded the Best Young Actress Award at the IARA Awards for international achievement.