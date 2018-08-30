An upmarket butchery has opened at Belvoir Castle’s new £2.5m Engine Yard shopping village.

The Country Victualler adds to a range of independent retailers and food outlets, some directly-run by the Belvoir Castle estate itself.

Like several others at the Engine Yard, the Country Victualler has been so impressed by the scheme, it has decided to move from the ’clicks’ of online to the ‘bricks’ of an actual shop.

The Country Victualler, based at Tuxford, was founded by Richard Craven-Smith-Milnes and his wife Jane in 1973, but five years ago, they retired and passed on the business to Alison Mellors and her father Mike, of Mike Maloney Country Butchers and Bakers Ltd.

The Country Victualler is famous for The Alderton Ham, which uses a recipe handed down from the late Colonel Dickinson and is a sweet and succulent baked ham, glazed with marmalade, offering a traditional yet unique taste.

From the converted basement of their London flat, Richard would bake the hams overnight before loading up his van and delivering to wine bars and food halls across the city, with customers including Harvey Nicholls and Fortnum and Mason, who have remained ever since.

Director Alison Mellors said: “Mark Brown will be managing the shop. He has a wealth of experience and has previously worked at other prestigious farm shops. He will only be too happy to give everyone a warm welcome and any meat help or advice. We believe in the best quality and value for money. We will also be the best butchers/farm shop in the area.”

Alison added: “The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle seemed perfect for us. The whole development is stunning, and packed with businesses that echo the same ethos as us, to provide only the very best, whilst keeping an individual identity.”

Further openings at The Engine Yard are taking place. They include the Fuel Tank restaurant which opned on Monday, the Duchess’ Gallery of fine clothes due open by the middle of the week, and Jorge Artisan Food on Sunday September 2.

That day will also see the official opening of the Engine Yard, carried by by Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley.