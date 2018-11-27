Top Grantham Tory backs Maggie on £50 note
A leading Grantham Conservative has welcomed news that Margaret Thatcher could be the face of the new £50 note.
Yesterday, the Bank of England placed Grantham’s most famous daughter on a 'longlist' of 800 potential candidates.
Previously, it was thought the former Prime Minister would not make the list when it was revealed the bank was looking for scientists.
But Baroness Thatcher worked as a scientist in her early career, helping develop emulsifiers for ice-creams for Joe Lyons foods.
However, it is disputed whether she was actually on the team that helped develop Mr Whippy ice cream.
Other leading scientists on the list include computing pioneer Ada Lovelace, Professor Stephen Hawking and Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin.
The Bank of England is still accepting nominations until December 14, to add to the 170,000 it has received so far.
Grantham councillor Ray Wootten, a leading proponent of a Thatcher statue in Grantham, also welcomed the progress Margaret Thatcher was making with the £50 note tribute.
He told the Journal: “This is really good news as she was a scientist. She had a degree in chemistry and went on the be a researcher.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.