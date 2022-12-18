A sustainable building business was awarded for its innovation and ability to break new ground.

Plots and Plans Go Eco, in Grantham, was the winner of the Business Innovation category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

South Kesteven District Council sponsored the award, with leader Councillor Kelham Cooke saying that the company’s innovation “really shone through” as their “focus and vision for what they want to achieve will benefit us all, caring for both people and the planet”.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (60789609)

Jasmine Briggs, 23, assistant to the managing director, has discussed the recent innovations at Plots and Plans Go Eco and its plans going forward.

What did it mean to win the award?

We are truly thankful for receiving our award. It means we show the ability to create, grow and develop innovation by using modern methods of construction to support our vision to care for both people and the planet.

Plots and Plans Go Eco champion sustainability in building and design work. (61232080)

We are building future homes today and our low carbon, low energy, sustainable solution will create a better living environment for all, improving lifestyles and the physical and mental health and wellbeing of occupants.

Although we are over the moon to receive this award, we believe the real winner is the next generation and the future of their planet.

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

With an innovative technology and system, we have the answers and have taken practical action to the current concerns of climate change and the cost of living, especially with the current energy crisis.

A recent project completed by Plots and Plans Go Eco. (61232074)

Our solutions benefit all, particularly Grantham, as we bring a solution that reduces many issues associated with on-site construction. This is by implementing a tried and tested modular construction system, using low carbon-based natural and renewable materials.

For the future of the younger generation, and quite rightly so, the construction industry with its current high carbon footprint must change, and Grantham has the solutions.

What innovations/adaptations have you made recently to the business?

Jasmine Briggs with MKM branch director James Truman. (61232071)

We are working alongside local businesses and have partnered with MKM Building Supplies Grantham who have the same vision and are keen to provide solutions to low carbon construction and energy efficiency using renewable solutions.

MKM are the largest independent builder’s merchant in the UK with an outstanding team of local experts. We are extremely proud that our design service and building panels are available at the Grantham branch today.

Their team builds great relationships with their customers and has a true understanding of individual customer needs, making them the perfect place for our services. With both our knowledge and expertise in the industry, we can further assure customers that they are in the best hands, guiding them every step of the way.

Plots and Plans Go Eco champion sustainability in building and design work. (61232077)

We meet the targets of The Future Home Standard 2025. The Future Home Standard are rules and targets set by the Government for homes to be ‘zero-carbon ready’. As of June 15, the building regulation Approved Documents has been updated, improving ventilation and thermal standard by requiring new buildings to have a carbon footprint of 31 per cent or less, controlling and enhancing insulation.

Whilst this is relatively new to the UK we have been achieving and exceeding these standards and above for over 10 years. This valuable moment is further proof that we are building future homes today and we are confident to guide our customers throughout their project.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

With more than 30 years of experience within the construction industry, we are a growing business specialising in sustainable design and build services, focussing on environment-friendly and energy-efficient lifestyles for our customers by using insulated timber panel technology. A tried and tested system which has been used very successfully in Northern Europe for over 40 years. We understand that building or refurbishing can be a nerve-racking process. Therefore, our purpose is to take our customers step-by-step through each key stage, a friendly and helping hands service that ensures both performance and quality. We have total dedication in what we do daily, and never give up on what we believe is right.

What are your plans for the coming year(s)?

We are enthusiastic to provide a solution to the social housing sector to SKDC and other local authorities. This includes an innovative energy package to reduce energy costs, providing the answers to the cost of living and keeping energy costs to a minimum.

The shell and core of all our homes are constructed to the same standards as a passive house. The logic to this approach is that the less energy lost through wastage through the envelope, the less is needed to replace it. It is a simple equation to a bucket of water scenario. So not only are we reducing our carbon footprint, but importantly saving costs to the pocket financially.

How have you and your team/staff risen to any challenges that have come your way?

Our main challenge would be education about sustainability within the construction industry. We believe there should be more awareness regarding the understanding to why we should use environmentally friendly solutions and the impacts that traditional/ unsustainable methods have caused on the planet affecting us all.

Information: https://plots-plans.com