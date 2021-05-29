A visual studio providing graphic design, photography and video production for smaller companies was commended at the Grantham Journal Business Awards earlier this year.

BSSMediaCo emerged as the winner in the Business Innovation category after restructuring the business following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Having moved into its studio based at The Old Malthouse last year, BSSMediaCo helped several companies manage their marketing and restructure their business to move online and adapt to the new normal created by the global pandemic.

In 2020, the company moved into new studios which included facilities such as a design office, photographic studio and printing space.

BSSMediaCo aims to provide companies with high quality and designed services without a high cost.

Upon winning the award, Ben Mitchell, owner and creative director of BSSMediaCo, said: “It’s not necessarily the changes that I’ve made over the last 12 months, it’s the entire approach to the business and the way that we tackled the issue that smaller companies don’t have the same access to marketing that big companies have, mainly due to budget.

“The idea around the business was to set up a production company, whether that’s graphic design, photography or video work, that smaller businesses can access and still get high quality.

“Through the lockdown, we’ve worked really closely with our clients to make sure they’ve got everything they need, they’re keeping all of their clients in the loop of what they’re doing and managing how other companies look.”

Ben went into more detail about the last 12 months for BSSMediaCo.

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

2020 was a very strange year for all businesses, big and small. Winning the award gave us a huge amount of relief.

It made it feel like we were on the right track and doing the right thing, especially as we are still a very young company!

I first saw the article [announcing winners] on the Journal website and was so shocked to see our name! It was amazing.

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

I think we just try and be ourselves. We approach each client individually and tailor everything we do to suit their needs.

We adapt our services case by case and push our work to be the best it can be at all times.

Our entire aim is to bring high level services to the businesses who wouldn’t normally have access to it.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business.

We are a visual studio, we cover full graphic design services, operate a photography studio and also work on full video productions across the UK.

We work with brands to capture their unique image and identity.

We mainly work with small to medium sized business, giving them a personal and affordable service without compromise on the quality.

How have you adapted since Covid?

Through Covid we have turned our attention to our clients and their specific needs.

Working incredibly closely with them to ensure that they can continue to operate in the changes circumstances we have found ourselves with.

We also used this period to fully refine our photography studio ready for hire by the public and other photographers.

What are your plans for the coming year?

For 2021, our plan is to get the studio fully operational and completely ready for hire. On top of that, we plan to refine our services, focussing on growing sectors.

We also plan to grow our client base and continue to work in Grantham and across the UK.