A local miniature model enthusiast has won ‘Best Layout’ at a recent model fair show.

Ian Hides, who specialises in model fairground displays, was invited attend the Lichfield model fair show and ended up coming away with the top prize.

A long-term model enthusiast, Ian is also the administrator for the Grantham Mid Lent Fair and the Fans of Funfairs in Lincolnshire Facebook pages and enjoys both making his model displays and raising awareness for the fun fairs across social media.

The winning display (57204598)

Pictured here receiving his trophy from Mayor of Lichfield, Councillor Jamie Checkland, Ian said: “I was so surprised and happy to win the prize.

Ian receiving his trophy (57204596)

"Particularly as I had created the display in 2019 and have had to delay showcasing it due to the Covid restrictions. So, it’s great that it is now out for people to see and has been really well received.”