The relic of St Wulfram has taken pride of place in the Grantham church which was named after him.

The relic of the patron saint, his skull, is a gift from the representatives of Dom Jean-Charles Nault, Abbott of Wandrille, in France, which will remain for a while in the church.

A torchlit procession made its way from the Guildhall yesterday (Friday) at 6pm to take the relic to St Wulfram's church where a service, led by Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of Grantham, was held for the formal reception of the relic.

The torchlit procession to St Wulfram's Church. (55551284)

The procession was preceded by a reception at the Guildhall where the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Dean Ward, and other Charter Trustees of the town greeted the party from France.

The procession included the people of Grantham, local, regional, national and international dignitaries, representatives of all the Benedictine Houses in England, huge images of Wulfram and Ragbod (the king of Frisia), children in costumes, musicians and senior church representatives.

Fr Stuart described the reception of the relic in Grantham as a "rare privilege" and a "significant sign of friendship".

The torchlit procession to St Wulfram's Church. (55551280)

St Wulfram’s Church was ready for a major celebration in 2020 to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the death of the church’s patron saint, but the pandemic forced it to be cancelled.

On Sunday (March 20), the day on which Wulfram died 1,302 years ago, His Grace, The Archbishop of York, The Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell, will preach at a special service in St Wulfram’s at 6.30pm.

The procession makes its way into St Wulfram's church. (55551463)

