Torchlit procession will mark the arrival of St Wulfram relic at Grantham church

A relic of St Wulfram will finally arrive at the church in Grantham today (Friday) two years after the anniversary event was postponed.

St Wulfram’s Church was ready for a major celebration in 2020 to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the death of the church’s patron saint, but the pandemic forced it to be cancelled.

March 20 marks the death of Wulfram. This evening (March 18), representatives of Dom Jean-Charles Nault, Abbott of Wandrille, France will bring a relic of Wulfram, his skull, to Grantham as a gift.

Huge images of Wulfram and Ragbod (the king of Frisia) will take part in the procession which will see a relic of Wulfram arrive at St Wulfram's church. (55148760)

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of Grantham, St Wulfram’s, said: “This is truly a rare privilege, not only of the recognition of the Roman Catholic Community in France to an Anglican Church, but also a significant sign of friendship and trust in us as a community of faith. A faith which goes beyond geographical and political bounds.

“This is only the second time in modern history that this remarkable ecumenical act of faith, love and trust has ever been carried out and so Grantham and St Wulfram’s are truly blessed.”

The occasion will be marked with a formal greeting by the Mayor of Grantham and Charter Trustees at the Guildhall followed by a huge colourful and impressive procession through the town to the formal reception of the relic of Wulfram at St Wulfram’s Church.

A relic of Wulfram will be received by the church this evening (Friday). (55148757)

At 6pm, the torchlit procession will make its way from the Guildhall to St Wulfram’s and will include the people of Grantham, local, regional, national and international dignitaries, representatives of all the Benedictine Houses in England, huge images of Wulfram, Ragbod (the king of Fresiha), children in costumes, musicians and senior church representatives.

At 6.30pm, the special service to receive the relic begins at St Wulfram’s.

On Sunday (March 20), the day on which Wulfram died 1,302 years ago, His Grace, The Archbishop of York, The Right Reverend Stephen Cottrell, will preach at a special service in St Wulfram’s at 6.30pm.