Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

‘Tornado cloud’ spotted over Bottesford

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 10 May 2023

A tornado cloud was spotted over a village yesterday (Tuesday).

The cloud was seen at around 5pm over Bottesford.

Catherine Skippen videoed and pictured the tornado and posted it to the Bottesford NG13 Help page for everyone to see.

Some people took to the comments to express their reaction.

Sheryl Lee commented: “Yes, [I] thought it was a tornado, then [my] husband said I was being silly!”

The tornado cloud was spotted over Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen
The tornado cloud was spotted over Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen

Matt C F Wright also pictured the cloud and said how he saw it start to grow a “twisted tail”.

Amy Wesselby informed people in the comments that it was in fact a funnel cloud, which is a funnel-shaped cloud of condensed water droplets.

The tornado cloud was spotted over Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen
The tornado cloud was spotted over Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen

These are common in the UK and when they touch the ground it then becomes a tornado.

Grantham Human Interest Weather Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE