A tornado cloud was spotted over a village yesterday (Tuesday).

The cloud was seen at around 5pm over Bottesford.

Catherine Skippen videoed and pictured the tornado and posted it to the Bottesford NG13 Help page for everyone to see.

Some people took to the comments to express their reaction.

Sheryl Lee commented: “Yes, [I] thought it was a tornado, then [my] husband said I was being silly!”

The tornado cloud was spotted over Bottesford. Photo: Catherine Skippen

Matt C F Wright also pictured the cloud and said how he saw it start to grow a “twisted tail”.

Amy Wesselby informed people in the comments that it was in fact a funnel cloud, which is a funnel-shaped cloud of condensed water droplets.

These are common in the UK and when they touch the ground it then becomes a tornado.