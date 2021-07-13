Tornado-shaped funnel cloud spotted in sky over Bottesford near Grantham
Published: 11:25, 13 July 2021
| Updated: 11:26, 13 July 2021
A cloud in the shape of a tornado was pictured forming in the sky near Grantham yesterday (Monday, July 12).
The striking images of the twister-like formation was captured from the A52 near Bottesford at 5.45pm by reader David York.
A funnel cloud is cone-shaped and extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface.
Had it reached the ground it would have become a tornado.
Weak tornadoes and funnel clouds are not unusual sights in the UK during showery periods.