A cloud in the shape of a tornado was pictured forming in the sky near Grantham yesterday (Monday, July 12).

The striking images of the twister-like formation was captured from the A52 near Bottesford at 5.45pm by reader David York.

A funnel cloud is cone-shaped and extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface.

Funnel cloud over Bottesford. (49154089)

Had it reached the ground it would have become a tornado.

Weak tornadoes and funnel clouds are not unusual sights in the UK during showery periods.